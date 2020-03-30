Lubbock Chamber of Commerce holding webinar on Small Business Loan Availability

**Announcement from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce**
LUBBOCK, Texas – The Lubbock Chamber is offering a webinar on Wed., April 1 at 1 p.m. to help businesses better understand small business loan availability through the Small Business Administration.
The Chamber knows that applying for business loans can be a strenuous process, especially with so much information out there, which is why they have partnered with the Small Business Administration (SBA). Calvin Davis, Regional SBA Administrator, will guide attendees through the process while answering questions along the way.
Small businesses are the lifeblood of the U.S. economy and the Chamber wants to help the business community find the support it needs during the COVID-19 pandemic. Those interested in attending can register here: https://bit.ly/2UHb5sf.
