Mayor Ginger Nelson issues shelter-in-place order for Amarillo

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - City of Amarillo Mayor Ginger Nelson announced a shelter-in-place for the city.
This is effective today at midnight and lasts for two weeks. The city will reevaluate at the end of the two weeks.
The Amarillo-area Coronavirus Status Alert is now at Level Red.
Nelson also amended the declaration of disaster.
Violating the order is punishable by a fine or possible jail time.
These orders are being made in order to help slow the spread of the virus.
Below is a list of essential work services included in the shelter-in-place:
- Healthcare - hospitals, clinics, pharmacies, medical suppliers, mental health and veterinary care
- Public infrastructure operations (water, sewer, gas, electrical, oil refinery, waster, internet, telecommunications, defense, essential manufacturing)
- Transportation and related repairs
- Government functions (first responders, emergency management personnel, judges and courtpersonnel, law enforcement)
- School personnel (and families leaving home to get schoolwork and meals)
- Carry-out and delivery restaurants and liquor stores (takeout, delivery and drive-through only)
- Businesses that provide food, shelter and social services
- Newspaper, television and radio services
- Gas stations and auto services
- Banks, financial institutions and real estate transactions
- Hardware stores, home and business repair and service providers
- Business supplies, mailing and shipping services
- Laundromats, dry cleaners and related services
- Airport, taxis and private transportation
- Legal and accounting services
- Home-based care, residential facilities and shelters
- Funeral homes and related businesses
- Childcare facilities that enable essential employees to work
- Hotels, motels and shared rentals
- Animal shelters, zoos and other live animal businesses (no visitors)
- Gun and firearm businesses
- Moving services
The following personal activities are allowed:
- Getting groceries, household supplies, medicine, gas, work-from-home supplies, pet and livestock supplies
- Going to the doctor’s office
- Outdoor activities (hiking, biking, running, etc.) while maintaining social distance requirements
Below is a list of what is considered essential travel:
- Travel related to essential personal activities and work services
- Travel to care for elderly, minors, dependents, disabled or vulnerable persons
- Travel by clergy, travel to funerals
- Travel to and from educational institutions for materials or meals
- Travel to residence
- Travel required by law enforcement or court order
Nelson said the Amarillo-area will see a spike in positive tests because more tests are being completed.
More than 20 people are in quarantine.
This makes 25 cases of COVID-19 in the Texas Panhandle:
- Moore County: 1
- Swisher County: 1
- Potter County: 5
- Randall County: 6
- Castro County: 8
- Deaf Smith County: 2
- Oldham County: 2
There are four confirmed cases in Eastern New Mexico.
- Curry County: 3
- Roosevelt County: 1
According to the State Health Department, the death was a woman in her 30′s with underlying health conditions. She was a resident of Oldham County.
