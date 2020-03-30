Paycheck Protection loans for small businesses available as early as Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As early as Friday, April 3, any and all FDIC lending institutions, credit unions and other approved lenders will be authorized to make 100% federally guaranteed Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) Loans to small businesses with 500 employees or less, according to U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin.
A release from the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce describes how this will effect Lubbock businesses and 501(c)3 nonprofits, saying this means your traditional lender/financial institution should be authorized to make PPP loans beginning as early as Friday, April 3.
The Lubbock Chamber is encouraging small business owners to contact your lender/financial institution as soon as possible to learn when they will begin taking applications for PPP Loans.
The release says these loans may be forgiven if borrowers maintain their payrolls during the crisis or restore their payrolls afterward.
PPP Loans were created through recently passed Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act which set aside $350 billion to help small businesses and nonprofits keep workers employed amid the pandemic and economic downturn.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce has issued this guide to help organizations understand what to expect and prepare to file for a loan.
