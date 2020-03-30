Police: Stay-at-Home order does not require travel permits

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock Police Department has said it will not stop pedestrians or drivers as they travel around the city because a Stay-at-Home order does not require them to do so.
LPD took to social media on Monday and said there were rumors the department was tasked with stopping citizens to investigate if they were violating the order. Lubbock police will not stop anyone to see if they are allowed to travel.
The current Stay-and-Home order was issued by Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope Sunday and stays in effect until Friday. The order prohibits public gatherings but still allows outdoor activities while maintaining social distance, health care visits, pet care visits, trips to the grocery store, trips to take care of family members, trips to home improvement or related stores, and trips to work at essential jobs.
The City of Lubbock reports law enforcement agencies will conduct daily and nightly inspections to make sure people are not violating that order. Those who see others breaking the order are asked to call LPD’s non-emergency line at 806-775-2865.
Lubbock police will still be out in public enforcing laws it would otherwise enforce without the order in place.
