So many weather possibilities

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A mix of weather possible across the KCBD viewing area today. From an early morning chill to above average high temperatures. From a light wind to windy. From calm to an elevated wildfire danger. From bone dry to possible severe storms. And that’s just today.
Early Monday morning weather highlights included a chill, temperatures in the 40s, and a light wind, generally less than 10 mph.
By late morning a breeze will develop, about 10 to 20 mph. The mostly cloudy sky will continue. Temperatures will climb into the 60s. There may be a few light rain showers east of the Caprock.
This afternoon will become windy, with late afternoon sustained speeds likely 20 to 30 mph and gusts of 40 to 45 mph. Areas of low visibility in blowing dust will be possible.
An elevated grassland fire danger, with NO BURN conditions, are expected from mid-afternoon through sunset.
Thunderstorms may develop late this afternoon. There is only a slight chance a storm will affect the immediate Lubbock area, with any storms most likely east of Lubbock.
Severe storms will be possible. The forecast risk is low. Expected conditions favor the northeastern viewing area. Timing is most likely during the late afternoon and early evening. The main threat will be large hail.
Overnight skies will clear, winds will become light, and the air will take on a chill. Lows will range from the mid-30s in the northwestern viewing area to the upper 40s in the far southeast.
Light winds will continue through tomorrow and tomorrow night. It will be a big plus.
Mild afternoon temperatures will return Tuesday and Wednesday. Highs both days will be in the mid-70s.
I expect a jump in temperatures Thursday afternoon. Highs will mostly be in the 80s, with peak temperatures near 90 degrees possible over the southeastern viewing area.
A cold front will follow the warmth. Highs Friday will be in the 60s. Lows Saturday in the 30s. Another freeze appears possible in the northwestern viewing area.
Our next chance of rain, a slight chance, is Sunday.
