TEXAS Outdoor Musical cancels 2020 season due to COVID-19

CANYON, Texas (KFDA) - TEXAS Outdoor Musical has cancelled the 2020 season.
The Board of Directors of the Texas Panhandle Heritage Foundation that produces the TEXAS Outdoor Musical voted last week to cancel the 2020 season of the musical due to ongoing concerns with COVID-19.
“We really had no choice, most importantly for the health and safety of company members and company,” said Mark Hodges, TPHF board chair. “Further, the Texas Parks and Wildlife Commission has banned groups larger than 10 at Palo Duro Canyon State Park, including the Pioneer Amphitheater, until May 31 with the possibility of extending the ban. The campus of West Texas A&M University is also closed to outside organizations, and our rehearsal space is on campus. It is simply not possible to prepare the show without access to those facilities.”
“The decision to suspend this season ensures that future seasons will take place,” said Hodges. “An economic impact study performed in 2017 by the Engler College of Business at West Texas A&M University found the production to have a $37 million impact on our economy. The Panhandle can’t afford for that to be lost permanently.”
The nonprofit TPHF has produced TEXAS for more than 50 years. Revenues from ticket and program ad sales as well as auxiliary income provided by the show during the summer sustain the TPHF operations throughout the rest of the year.
“We will have to take advantage of the assistance offered by the federal government’s COVID-19 Relief Bill to keep operations moving forward to prepare for next year’s season,” said David Yirak, managing and artistic director. “Of course, any external support we can raise through fund raising will relieve some of those pressures as well.”
If you already purchased a ticket for the 2020 season, you can receive a refund or take a rain check for the summer of 2021.
