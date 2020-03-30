Toyota North America joins fight against COVID-19; producing face shields for medical workers

LUBBOCK, Texas (KWTX) - Toyota North America is joining the fight against the spread of the novel coronavirus by producing face shields to provide to medical workers on the front-lines.
All of the Japanese automaker's North American plants are on pause because of the pandemic.
The company said some facilities will begin to manufacture face shields, while others begin making ventilators, respirators and other medical devices.
"We are eager to contribute our expertise and know-how in order to help quickly bring to market the medical supplies and equipment needed to combat the COVID crisis," said Ted Ogawa, incoming CEO, TMNA. "Our message to the medical equipment community is we are here to help, please utilize our expertise."
Here is a list of supplies the company will produce:
Toyota is working to produce 3-D printed face shields, and "mass production will kick off early next week," the company said.
The first hospitals to receive the supplies will be MD Anderson in Houston, UT Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas, and other medical centers in Indiana, Kentucky and Michigan.
Toyota said it is ready to produce COVID-19 masks and is currently seeking partners for filters.
The automaker said it is also finalizing agreements to begin working with at least two companies that produce ventilators and respirators to help increase their capacity.
