TxDOT to work on West Loop, I-27 frontage roads

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Starting Monday night the Texas Department of Transportation will make some improvements to roadways in parts of Lubbock.
The work will be done on the frontage roads of West Loop 289 at the intersection of the Marsha Sharp Freeway, 34th and 50th streets. There will also be work done along the interstate intersections at 19th, 34th and 50th streets.
Work is scheduled to take place from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. the next morning and should take several days. Motorists should expect delays in these areas.
