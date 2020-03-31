City of Plainview Police Department cracking down on drag racing and speeding

Several City ordinances and state statutes address a variety of offenses related to “drag racing” such as City Ordinance Sec. 12.01.005 – Causing tires to screech and/or causing rear portion of vehicle to sway from side to side; Texas Transportation Code § 545.420 Racing on Highway – a person may not participate in any manner in a race, drag race or acceleration contest, exhibition of vehicle speed or acceleration or a vehicle speed competition or contest or Texas Transportation Code § 545.401 Reckless Driving – a person commits an offense if the person drives a vehicle in willful or wanton disregard for the safety of persons or property.