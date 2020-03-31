Covenant Health asks the public to join them in prayer Thursday

Our thankfulness extends through you, O Lord, to our community members who work tirelessly to care and support their neighbors. We ask that you give your strength to all caregivers, doctors, nurses, first responders and others, who ensure the health and safety of our community. Place your calming hands on our civic, business and religious leaders, as they make decisions for the common good of our community, state and nation. Help us remember that kind words and gestures, have the power to lift spirits and motivate us to persevere in the face of uncertainty. Loving Father, ease our anxiousness, that the peace of which surpasses all understanding, will guard our hearts and our minds in Christ Jesus. Direct our steps today, speak through us, and empower us by your grace to do your will. In Christ’s name, Amen.