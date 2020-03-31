Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock saw a dramatic spike in numbers after the city released an updated list of confirmed coronavirus cases.
- The city reported 26 confirmed cases Monday night, which brings the number of cases in Lubbock County to 77.
- The city says the large increase in cases is associated with the ongoing outbreak at the Whisperwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
The City of Lubbock is denying rumors on social media about Mayor Dan Pope’s Stay-at-Home order.
- Police will not stop pedestrians or drivers to see if they are violating orders.
- The order bans public or private gatherings of any size outside of a single household.
Johnson & Johnson says it will begin human testing of its experimental vaccine for the coronavirus in September.
- The company says its lead vaccine candidate will enter a phase one human clinical study but preliminary results won’t be known until the end of the year.
- If it works, the company says it could be available for emergency use early next year.
The White House Coronavirus Task Force will give further details on its guidelines on social distancing aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus.
- The U.S. has now eclipsed the 1 million mark for COVID-19 tests.
- The president has already extended social distancing guidelines until the end of April.
