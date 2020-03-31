Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Lubbock sees spike in COVID-19 cases, Johnson & Johnson works on experimental vaccine, White House to give more social distancing details

By Michael Cantu | March 31, 2020 at 6:15 AM CDT - Updated March 31 at 6:15 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock saw a dramatic spike in numbers after the city released an updated list of confirmed coronavirus cases.

The City of Lubbock is denying rumors on social media about Mayor Dan Pope’s Stay-at-Home order.

Johnson & Johnson says it will begin human testing of its experimental vaccine for the coronavirus in September.

The White House Coronavirus Task Force will give further details on its guidelines on social distancing aimed at slowing the spread of coronavirus.

