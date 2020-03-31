Hale County, City of Plainiew issue Stay-at-Home directive

Hale County Judge David Mull and the City of Plainview Mayor Wendell Dunlap joined with our friends in Lubbock and around the South Plains to issue a Stay-At-Home Directive for residents of City of Plainview and Hale County effective from Tuesday (March 31) 11:59 p.m. to Monday (April 6) 11:59 p.m. in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.