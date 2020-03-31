Hale County, City of Plainiew issue Stay-at-Home directive

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - The following news release has been issued by Hale County and the City of Plainview putting inplace a Stay-at-Home directive.
Hale County Judge David Mull and the City of Plainview Mayor Wendell Dunlap joined with our friends in Lubbock and around the South Plains to issue a Stay-At-Home Directive for residents of City of Plainview and Hale County effective from Tuesday (March 31) 11:59 p.m. to Monday (April 6) 11:59 p.m. in an effort to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.
The Order states:
· All persons residing in Hale County are ordered to Stay at Home or their current place of residence.
· All public gatherings of ANY number of people occurring outside a single household are prohibited.
· Travel from a person’s regular place of residence should only be for obtaining essential goods and services or to the person’s place of employment which furnishes essential goods and services.
· Any person who is sick or currently experiencing common COVID-19 symptoms is hereby ordered to stay home and follow COVID-19 protocol.
· No visits to nursing homes, retirement or long-term care facilities unless to provide essential care.
Specific Closures in the Order:
· Non-essential Personal Service Businesses (including hair salons, barbershops, hair stylists, nail salons, tattoo parlors, piercing businesses, tanning salons and hair removal/waxing businesses)
· Commercial Amusement and Entertainment Venues
· Enclosed Shopping Malls
· Group Meeting Spaces
· Non-essential Retail Establishments (curbside, drive-through and delivery are encouraged)
· Park Amenities such as playgrounds, basketball courts, tennis courts, baseball fields, athletic fields for group sports, skate parks, group pavilions (parks are still available for walking, running and general exercise)
Essential Services Remain Open:
(must enforce social distancing to the maximum extent possible)
· Grocery Stores, Convenience Stores, Drug Stores, Pharmacies & Package Stores
· Pet supply and Vet Services
· Healthcare Providers and Healthcare Facilities
· Vehicle Gas, Repair & Maintenance Facilities
· Agricultural services (including plant and food cultivation, farming, and raising livestock
· Banks and Financial Institutions
· Professional services (including attorneys, accountants, engineers, title companies, insurance agents and other licensed professionals)
· Office Buildings where people work in individual enclosed spaces in groups of 10 or less
· News media (newspapers, television, radio and other media services)
· Day Care Facilities
· Non-profit Providers of Essential Services
· Residential Buildings (including hotels and motels)
· Essential government services and facilities
· Manufacturing, Distribution and Logistic Facilities
· Laundromats and Dry Cleaners
· Call Centers
· Transit Facilities (airports, bus stops, bus stations)
· Funeral homes, crematoriums and cemeteries and funeral service provided social distancing of 6 feet is maintained
· Building Supply and Home Improvement Stores
· Critical Infrastructure Business (described by the Cyber & Infrastructure Security Agency)
· Religious Institutions/Churches/Places of Worship (perform those functions necessary for the production of remote delivery of religious services or necessary to support online, telephone, email and other services but are otherwise closed to the public)
