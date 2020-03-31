High clouds overnight tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A beautiful night is expected across the South Plains Tuesday night.
High clouds increase, especially after midnight.
No precipitation is in the forecast tonight or Wednesday.
I will mention a few sprinkles Wednesday, but no measurable precipitation is expected.
Low temperatures fall into the upper 40’s and lower 50’s for the immediate Lubbock area overnight.
High clouds start the day off Wednesday, but sunshine returns during the midday hours.
Highs top out in the middle to upper 70’s.
Winds become gusty out of the south at 15 to 25 mph Wednesday afternoon.
Highs warm into the 80’s Thursday followed by colder temperatures Friday and Saturday.
A few showers are possible this weekend.
