Hockley County, City of Levelland issue stay at home orders, curfew in effect tonight

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Levelland and Hockley County have issued a stay at home order for residents that restricts physical public group gatherings, including a curfew for residents 16 years-old and under in Hockley County and the City of Levelland.
The City Council in Levelland approved the stay at home order at a City Council meeting Monday.
Hockley County also approved the second ratification of their disaster declaration in a commissioners court meeting and both announced in a joint conference with the City of Levelland Tuesday.
Levelland Mayor Barbra Pinner and Judge Sharla Baldridge, Levelland City Manager Erik Rejino, Superintendent of Levelland ISD Jeff Northern, Hockley County Sheriff Ray Scifres and Levelland Police Department Chief Albert Garcia met to provide details about further restrictions set in place.
The orders issued Tuesday are in line with orders issued by Governor Greg Abbott and will take effect at 11:59 p.m. Tuesday.
Physical public group meetings of any size are restricted.
A curfew for those 16 and under has been issued to take effect from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays, and 12 a.m. on weekends.
Nonessential personal and retail businesses, as well as entertainment services will be closing.
Schools will be closed in compliance with Governor Abbott’s order issued Tuesday.
Read details and explanation in the document provided by the City of Levelland:
