KCBD's Pet of the Day: Meet Brandon
By Michael Cantu | March 31, 2020 at 7:38 AM CDT - Updated March 31 at 7:38 AM
Brandon, KCBD's Pet of the Day for March 31.
Brandon, KCBD's Pet of the Day for March 31. (Source: Lubbock Animal Services)

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Brandon, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Brandon is a 2-year-old shepherd mix who came in as an owner-surrendered dog in mid-February.

He comes off a bit shy at first but will warm up eventually. He is also up-to-date on his vaccines and is neutered.

Brandon’s adoption fees for Tuesday, March 31, have been waived.

Anyone interested is asked to set up an appointment in advance. And once they arrive at the LAS facility they are asked to stay in their vehicle until an LAS member can assist them.

General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.

