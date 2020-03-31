Levelland wins community beautification award

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - Keep Levelland Beautiful is one of 10 winners picked by Keep Texas Beautiful for the 2020 Governor’s Community Achievement Award, which comes with $160,000 for a landscaping project.
This year, the 10 winners of the award will share a $2 million landscaping grant from the Texas Department of Transportation. The plan now is to use that money to build gateway signs into Levelland.
Winners are judged by a group of multi-sector judges on seven environmental and community improvement areas: public awareness and outreach, environmental education, beautification and community improvement, litter prevention and cleanup, solid waste management, litter law, and illegal dumping enforcement.
Levelland won first place in its category of cities with populations between 9,001 and 15,000 people. The other two are Santa Fe and Graham.
The award will be presented to KLB during the GCAA’s gala on Sept. 29 in Houston during the Keep Texas Beautiful Conference.
“Our committees, task forces, city council, county partners made this possible with their vision and commitment," Mary Siders, president of the Levelland Chamber of Commerce, said in a news release. “A great working relationship with our local Republic Service officials and Texas Department of Transportation opened many doors for us; they have been outstanding supporters and will remain instrumental as we move forward with our gateway signs.”
