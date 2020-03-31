LISD approves child care agreement with Covenant

The following is a news release from the Lubbock Independent School District
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Independent School District trustees have executed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Covenant Health System to provide childcare for its employees through April 15 due to the COVID-19 medical emergency. The agreement will be reviewed for possible extension.
Beginning April 1, Lubbock ISD paraprofessionals and employees of Covenant Health will staff a childcare center at Ramirez Elementary School. The center will be staffed between 6:30 am - 6 pm, Monday through Friday. Covenant Health estimates that 145 children, between the ages of 4-14, will be served
Lubbock ISD and University Medical Center (UMC) began operating a childcare center for UMC employees on March 30 under a similar MOU at Miller Elementary School. Miller is serving about 50 children per day and will remain in operation until schools are reopened. UMC estimates that 170 children, between the ages of 4-14, will be served in total.
The childcare programs provide breakfast and lunch through Lubbock ISD, Aramark Corporation, and Durham Transportation’s COVID-19 meals program. Strict protocols are in place to promote social distancing. Everyone entering the school has their temperature taken before they are allowed access and only approved childcare providers are allowed inside the building. No more than eight children and two adults will be in a room to ensure compliance with social distancing requirements.
The childcare operations are being administered by Kevin Booe, principal at Miller Elementary School, and Melissa Hernandez, principal at Ramirez Elementary School.
“We understand the importance of our school closure as part of the statewide strategy to slow the spread of COVID-19, but we also feel strongly about supporting the families of our local healthcare workforce as they work tirelessly to care for those in our community who need it the most, “ said Superintendent Dr. Kathy Rollo.
Walt Cathey, Covenant Health CEO for the Lubbock region, said, “We appreciate Lubbock ISD stepping up to fill a need in our community. We need our frontline caregivers focused at work and they can do that now with peace of mind that their children are well taken care of.”
UMC CEO Mark Funderburk added, “UMC is grateful for the support of our community and our friends at Lubbock ISD. We know these times are difficult for our staff, especially those who have children that aren’t in school right now. Because of this partnership, we are able to offer much needed childcare.”
