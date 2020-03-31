Lubbock Chamber of Commerce Details Stimulus Package for Small Business

Johnson says there is one take-away she hopes employers remember, “We are here to help find solutions for businesses as well as keep them informed about the solutions such as the paycheck protection loan that they need to hear about right now. There’s a lot of information, but as the central business organization in Lubbock, the largest business federation on the South Plains, we are doing everything that we can do to provide reliable information, to provide timely information and effective information for Lubbock area employers.”