Lubbock Police taking extra precautions amid Covid-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Police know because they’re first responders, they are always on the front lines. Even more so with COVID-19, and they have made some changes and extra precautions in the department.
“We’re doing a couple of different things. We are making sure that our officers are keeping their PPE (personal protective equipment),” Allison Matherly, LPD’s Public Information Officer said. “PPE includes masks, face shield, gloves, gown, hand sanitizer, alcohol wipes. Those items are part of that standard issue of PPE and as officers use them, we are able to restock them of that gear.”
Right now, there are no positive tests for any of the LPD officers and they want to keep this number at zero.
In addition to social distancing and using PPE at their own discretion, Lubbock police are approaching arrests differently. They’re using one “paddy wagon” to transport those arrested instead of using multiple, individual patrol cars.
“When an officer has an arrest, that vehicle makes their way over to them and picks that person up and takes them to the jail. If there are multiple people that need to be transported, we are picking them up and as much as we can. It’s a fairly large vehicle.”
Another big priority for the police right now is enforcing Mayor Dan Pope’s stay-at-home order issued on Sunday night.
“With the mayor’s stay-at-home order- in partnership with the Fire Marshal’s office- we’ve been looking at social gatherings and have been trying to keep those numbers down. And this is something that we’ve been doing since the disaster declaration that limited social gatherings to 200, so this is something that we’ve been doing for a couple of weeks.”
Lubbock police say they still need probable cause to stop vehicles in the road, so they hoping you are abiding by the rules and are only going out for the approved essential needs.
“Our goal is really to not write citations or go to the next steps because we know that our Lubbock citizens want to see the curve flatten.”
To report a social gathering or a group not at their home, call LPD at their non-emergency number at 775-2865
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.