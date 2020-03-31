Lubbock recovery and mental health group talks about impact of COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Stages of Recovery has been helping people in Lubbock for 12 years. They say they help about 400 people per year with outpatient substance use and mental health services. They explain how their organization is being impacted by COVID-19 concerns.
“There hasn’t been a lot of direction, as far as, you know, mental health services go when it comes. They’re still part of the healthcare system. And so it just, I mean, we still feel like it’s an essential service,” said Cole Watt, the Chief Operations Officer for ‘Stages of Recovery.’
“Mental health is a big component of the entire overall health. So, we want to be there to support, you know, a lot of our clients that have anxiety and a lot of things that are going on with them,” said Watt, “We want to be there to support that.”
They said made some changes to the way they meet with their patients.
“We've done a lot of social distancing. So, the chairs are a lot farther apart, we've split up the group. We have different group times,” said Watt, “and so the maximum amount of people that we have in our group at one time is 10. So, we've kind of done some rearranging of the schedule and stuff like that.”
Watt said the group has already been offering some of its services online.
“Every client that comes here does group therapy, but they also do individual therapy. And so, all the staff here has the opportunity to do telehealth online,” said Watt.
The Stages of Recovery group is available 24-7 and can help someone find the help they need.
“Even if there’s just a mental health issue, just you know, ‘I’m just more depressed than I have been lately,’ or ‘I’m way more anxious because I don’t know what’s going on with my life right now.’ We can at least get you to the resources that you need to get to,” said Watt.
“I think that we're still able to help it may not be here, but we want to help in our whatever way we can for sure.”
You can find more information on Stages of Recovery on their Facebook, click here, or you can call them at (806) 412-4721.
