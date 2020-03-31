March ends mild, April begins...

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After quite an early morning chill, March will end on a mild note. April will begin with a bit of wind and warmth. There is also a chance of April showers in my 7-Day Forecast.
A very chilly start to the day with lows in the 30s and 40s. A freeze occurred over the northwestern KCBD viewing area. Plus, even with a light breeze, the wind chill in the Lubbock vicinity dipped into the upper 30s.
Patchy fog is a possibility this morning. With that, drivers should anticipate areas of low visibility. The area most likely to see fog is the northeastern half or so of the KCBD viewing area.
There will be plenty of sunshine today, though a bit of cloud cover will come and go. Winds will remain light, mostly under 12 mph. With highs in the 70s (for most), it will be pleasant this afternoon. Highs will be in the mid- to upper 60s in the far northeastern viewing area.
Chilly again tonight, and partly cloudy with a slight breeze.
April Fools' Day will be mostly cloudy with a breezy and seasonably temperate afternoon. Winds will become sustained at about 13 to 23 with gusts near 30 mph. Temperatures will peak in the 70s.
Much warmer weather arrives on gusty winds Thursday, just ahead of a cold front.
Much cooler weather arrives Friday, behind the cold front.
A freeze at this time is not expected Saturday morning in Lubbock but watch for possible updates!
The chance of April showers I mentioned shows up Sunday.
