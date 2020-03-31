SPC’s livestock judging wins first Team of the Year award

LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - The South Plains College Livestock Judging Team is the 2019-2020 Team of the Year, with four team members named as Academic All Americans. This is the first SPC livestock judging team to win this award.
The National Junior College Coaches Association officially made the announcement on Friday. In normal times, winners are named during the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo but that was cancelled in early March.
The award is based off team rankings from four national contests, which are the American Royal in Kansas City, Louisville North American International Livestock Exposition, the National Western in Denver and the Houston rodeo.
All American recipients on the team are Connor Brew of Elkhart, Indiana; Connor Kern of Central High, Oklahoma; Phoebe Rogers of Amber, Oklahoma; and Walker Hemphill of Hondo.
The rest of the team includes, Robby Sheets of Columbia City, Indiana; Kennedy Caldwell of Idalou; Alexis Radun of Haymarket, Virginia.; Cody Couch of Mullin; and Lexus Yow of Franklin. The team’s coach is Connor Newsom.
“What an accomplishment for our program! It’s incredible to have one All American much less four," Dave Cleavinger, professor of agriculture, said in an SPC news release. "That’s a first for SPC to win the Team of the Year honor.”
