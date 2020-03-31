TTUHSC offers free online support groups for anxiety, depression, grief

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center is offering free, weekly online groups for anyone who is interested. These online meetings are held through Zoom, an online meeting space.
There are four groups, offered at different times Monday through Thursday. Group times, links and descriptions below are provided by TTUHSC.
Depression Group: This support group will provide an opportunity to connect with other people who also struggle with depression. Join and learn how to understand your emotion and thought pattern, manage mood and stress, and build your coping skills toolkit. There is a class for adults and adolescents. The adolescent group is Thursday from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. and can be found at https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/j/104176986. The adult group is on Monday from 4:30 until 5:30 p.m. and can be found at https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/j/711158700.
Anxiety Group: Experiencing irrational or uncontrollable worries? Join us and learn coping skills to help manage and reduce daily stress and symptoms, practice physical, mental and creative techniques for lowering anxiety in the moment. There is a class for adults and adolescents. The adolescent group is Monday from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. and can be found at https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/j/780245351. The adult group is on Wednesday from 4:30 until 5:30 p.m. and can be found at https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/j/423230939.
Grief Support Group: When grieving the loss of someone you loved, it’s as if a deep hole implodes inside of you. This group offers safe, supportive environment for sharing grief, learning from other who have experienced a loss, and gaining knowledge and insight of useful coping skills to help you begin to heal. This class is on Wednesday from 6 p.m. until 7 p.m. and can be found at https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/j/677541865.
Free Online Chatroom for Anxiety during Coronavirus: Join us as we come together to share common experiences that are happening in our lives. You are not alone! Kids keeping you busy? Finding yourself stressed and worried about what might happen? Feeling overwhelmed? This too shall pass. The class is Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and can be found at https://ttuhsc.zoom.us/j/478049812.
