Vital Statistics Lobby to Close at 4:00 p.m. on Thursday, April 2
March 31, 2020 at 1:42 PM CDT - Updated March 31 at 1:42 PM

Due to continued public health concerns with COVID-19, the City of Lubbock Vital Statistics Office will suspend all lobby services as of Thursday, April 2, 2020, at 4:00 p.m.

Citizens can still submit applications for documents via mail, email or fax. We continue to be available by phone to assist you with any Vital Statistics questions you have.

For more information on what is required to obtain a birth or death record, visit us at https://ci.lubbock.tx.us/departments/city-secretary/birth-and-death-certificates

