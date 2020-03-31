We Can Stay Home and Stay Fit

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - By staying home to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, many of us are not walking as much as we normally would. Even students are not walking from class to class. So, as we settle into this new normal, Dr. Toby Brooks wants us to establish good habits. He is an Assistant Professor in athletic training at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center. He says we need to make an effort to keep moving for at least 30 minutes a day. And he adds, most of us have the extra time now to do that. "I'm used to going 30 to 40 minutes getting ready and going in to work and 30 minutes coming home. So I've magically been given an extra hour!"