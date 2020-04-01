Covenant Health asking community to donate masks

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Covenant Health has issued a press release thanking the community for all their support and to encourage the community to continue to donate.
According to Covenant Health, community members have donated more than 48,000 pieces of personal protective equipment including gloves, masks, and gowns.
Although Covenant is extremely thankful for the donations, they still need more help.
Last week Covenant Health released instructions on how community members can make masks for our caregivers. They would like the communities to continue making these masks, following the instructions provided by their infection prevention teams.
Covenant Health has several kits that seamstresses can pick up, sew, and return to our hospitals. For more information on how to pick up those kits, please contact Meredith.cunningham@stjoe.org
They are also in need of hand sanitizer and disinfecting wipes.
Donations can be dropped off at the corner of 21st and Indiana. Donations are collected from noon to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.