Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

On Daybreak Today, the City of Lubbock has confirmed an additional 23 cases of COVID-19 and one more death.
- There are now 100 confirmed cases of the virus in Lubbock County.
- The city will host a virtual news conference at 5 p.m. today to give an update on the virus’ impact.
Hockley County has issued a Stay-at-Home order for its residents.
- Citizens are ordered to stay home unless they are in need of essential items, need medical care or are going for a walk.
- If the order is violated residents could be fined or face jail time.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has updated an executive order.
- With this update all Texas schools will remain closed until May 4.
- Abbott has also, like President Donald Trump, extended social distancing guidelines until April 30.
President Trump says it is imperative Americans follow social distancing guidelines for the next month.
- The Coronavirus Task Force says more than 100,000 Americans could die within the coming weeks.
- More than 3,700 Americans have already died since the outbreak began.
