Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Second coronavirus death reported in Lubbock, governor keeps schools closed until May, president predicts more deaths because of virus

By Michael Cantu | April 1, 2020 at 6:05 AM CDT - Updated April 1 at 6:11 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, the City of Lubbock has confirmed an additional 23 cases of COVID-19 and one more death.

Hockley County has issued a Stay-at-Home order for its residents.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has updated an executive order.

President Trump says it is imperative Americans follow social distancing guidelines for the next month.

