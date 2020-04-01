Hockley County reports first COVID-19 death

April 1, 2020 at 2:12 PM CDT - Updated April 1 at 2:13 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hockley County has reported their first death associated with coronavirus.

Hockley County posted the following to their Facebook page, saying the individual was one of the seven previously confirmed cases:

“It is with extreme sadness and a heavy heart that I report according to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Hockley County has lost a Levelland resident between the age of 55-60 to COVID-19. This is one of our previously confirmed 7 cases. Our condolences and prayers go out to the family.”

We are working to continue gathering details on this developing story.

