Hockley County reports first COVID-19 death

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Hockley County has reported their first death associated with coronavirus.
Hockley County posted the following to their Facebook page, saying the individual was one of the seven previously confirmed cases:
“It is with extreme sadness and a heavy heart that I report according to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Hockley County has lost a Levelland resident between the age of 55-60 to COVID-19. This is one of our previously confirmed 7 cases. Our condolences and prayers go out to the family.”
We are working to continue gathering details on this developing story.
