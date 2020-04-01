KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lee

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Lee, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Lee is a red and white heeler mix who brought in as a stray in late-January.
He is very particular over which dogs he becomes friends with. He is housed with another dog, right now, who he gets along with well.
He is also neutered and up-to-date on his shots.
Lee’s adoption fees for Wednesday, April 1, have been waived.
Anyone interested is asked to set up an appointment in advance. And once they arrive at the LAS facility they are asked to stay in their vehicle until an LAS member can assist them.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Tuesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Brandon
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.