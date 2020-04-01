Lamesa reports fourth COVID-19 case in Dawson County

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Officials in Dawson County have reported a fourth case of coronavirus in Lamesa, with a warning for Dawson County residents about spreading false information on social media.
The individual is a female over the age of 20. The report was made in a briefing on The Young Professionals of Lamesa Facebook page.
Authorities in Dawson County also issued a warning about spreading “false information about COVID-19, possible cases, or thoughts thereof” on social media. They ask Dawson County residents to be mindful of what they’re posting on social media, as they say they will be prosecuting to the best of their ability.
You can watch the full briefing here:
