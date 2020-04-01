Large animal surgeon joins Tech vet school

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - David Dutton, a large animal veterinary surgeon, has joined the Texas Tech School of Veterinary Medicine as a professor of surgery.
Dutton has worked in the private sector for two decades and served as the chief medical officer for two companies. It was there he developed regenerative medical products for large animals.
He has also owned a large-animal practice in Boerne for the past 20 years. He and his family also raise cattle and manage native and exotic wildlife on their ranch.
Dutton will begin his duties with the vet school today.
“My main goal as surgery professor is to empower veterinary students to become confident and competent veterinarians, especially in large-animal surgery,” Dutton said in a Tech news release. “There is a growing need for veterinarians who serve rural and regional communities, and Texas Tech is on track to be the leading veterinary school in the nation in addressing this need.”
Dutton is a graduate of New Mexico State University, where he earned a bachelors degree in animal science. Then he went to Colorado State University to get a doctoral degree in veterinary medicine in 1995.
In 2000 he was awarded Diplomate status by the American College of Veterinary Surgeons.
Tech says it will hire more faculty members for the school throughout the summer and fall.
“Dr. Dutton has the skills, passion and real-world insights to help make us a great school,” Guy Loneragan, dean of the school, said. “Dave will help create a program that will impact the lives of students and the profession for generations to come.”
