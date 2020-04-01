Latest Texas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TEXAS
Texas closes school through May, extends social restrictions
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Gov. Greg Abbott say Texas schools would remain closed for more than 5 million students through at least May. The Republican on Tuesday also ordered nonessential business to close through at least April. Abbott insisted he was not imposing a blanket stay-at-home order. But his restrictions are in line with other states that have such orders. Also, all of Texas' largest counties already have imposed stay-at-home orders. Abbott says the state will allow services deemed essential to stay open. That includes grocery stores and pharmacies. Abbott said the restrictions he's imposing are in line with federal guidelines about social distancing and businesses.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-ABORTIONS
Victory for Texas abortion clinics amid outbreak put on hold
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A federal appeals court is putting on hold a victory for Texas abortion providers who are trying to stop the state from shuttering clinics during the coronavirus pandemic. The order Tuesday by the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals reflects the court battles still ahead for abortion providers across the U.S. during the outbreak. Governors across the country have issued executive orders halting nonessential medical surgeries to free up hospitals, and Republicans have said abortions should be included under those mandates.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-JUVENILE-OFFENDERS
Kids under threat: Virus hitting juvenile detention centers
MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — For the tens of thousands of kids locked up in juvenile detention centers and other correctional facilities across America, the coronavirus is on its way. Louisiana confirmed this week that a staff member and three children in state custody had contracted the virus. Minnesota, New York, Texas and Connecticut also have reported positive tests among youth or staff. More than 30 correctional administrators and children’s rights advocates called Tuesday for the release of vulnerable youths and for the stoppage of all new admissions. They also want a clear safety plan for those who remain inside, including access to adequate cleaning supplies and contact with loved ones.
DALLAS-SICK LEAVE
Judge blocks Dallas sick leave ordinance amid virus outbreak
DALLAS (AP) — A federal judge has blocked the city of Dallas from enforcing an ordinance requiring private businesses to offer paid sick leave, but activists contend employees need those benefits more than ever amid the coronvirus pandemic. District Judge Sean Jordan on Monday granted a preliminary injunction, ruling that a Texas statute prevents cities from enacting their own paid sick leave orders. The ordinance went into effect in August 2019 but wasn't set to be enforced with penalties until April 1. It required employers in Dallas to grant one hour of paid sick leave for every 30 hours worked by a staffer.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-SHELL DEAL
Shell pulls out of natural gas deal amid virus concerns
LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Shell says it is pulling out of a multibillion-dollar deal to renovate a liquified natural gas terminal in Louisiana in order to preserve cash during the coronavirus pandemic. The Advocate reports the company's Dallas-based partner, Energy Transfer, will take over the Calcasieu Parish project but reduce its size. The move was also prompted by the drop in oil prices. The project has been granted an extension until December 2025 by the federal government. It is estimated to create up to 5,000 construction jobs and 200 permanent full-time jobs.
AP-US-KEYSTONE-XL-PIPELINE
Disputed Canada-US oil pipeline work to start in April
BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) — A Canadian company says it plans to start construction of the disputed Keystone XL oil sands pipeline running from Canada through the U.S. Midwest in April. Calgary-based TC Energy says the provincial Alberta government will invest over $1 billion to cover construction costs through 2020. The company plans to begin at Montana's border with Canada. Alberta Premier Jason Kenney says the province's resource-dependent economy could not afford for Keystone XL to be delayed any longer. But Montana Gov. Steve Bullock says he's worried about an influx of an estimated 100 workers during the coronavirus pandemic. The project is bitterly opposed by environmentalists and some American Indian tribes.
AP-US-TIGER-KING-MISSING-MAN
Florida sheriff seeking tips in 'Tiger King' mystery
TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — It might be the biggest diversion from the pandemic: binge-watching a recently released and luridly fascinating “Tiger King,” a Netflix documentary about rival big cat wranglers. Now a Florida sheriff is asking the public for tips regarding one of the lingering mysteries raised in the show: What happened to Jack “Don” Lewis, the husband of Big Cat Rescue's Carole Baskin? Lewis went missing in 1997, and speculation about his fate is running rampant among viewers. Hillsborough County Sheriff Chad Chronister is seeking tips, hoping to take advantage of all the attention. Big Cat Rescue says it, too, hopes for fresh clues.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-MCCONAUGHEY-AD
McConaughey says stay home now, great things may lie ahead
NEW YORK (AP) — Matthew McConaughey has gone from advertising for driving to selling people on staying home. The Academy Award winner whose commercials for Lincoln vehicles have been a TV staple for years is the narrator and co-writer of a public service announcement promoting isolation during the coronavirus pandemic. Over images of masked medical workers and empty highways, McConaughey says staying home is "the most brave and aggressive weapon we have against this enemy.” He tells The Associated Press that this crisis could bring out the best in humanity, and when Hollywood's shutdown is over he expects a big burst in creativity.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-POLICING
'Officers are scared out there': Coronavirus hits US police
WEST BLOOMFIELD, Mich. (AP) — Increasing numbers of police officers and civilian law enforcement staff are getting sick as the number of coronavirus cases explodes across the U.S. And the growing tally raises questions about how laws can and should be enforced during the pandemic, and about how departments will hold up as the virus spreads among the ranks of those whose work puts them at increased risk of infection. An Associated Press survey this week of over 40 law enforcement agencies found more than 690 officers and civilian employees at police departments and sheriff’s offices around the country have tested positive for COVID-19.
AP-US-VIRUS-OUTBREAK-WHAT'S-ESSENTIAL
What's essential? In France: pastry, wine. In US: golf, guns
The coronavirus pandemic is defining for the globe what's essential and what things we really can't do without, even though we might not need them for survival. Attempting to slow the spread of the virus, authorities in many places are determining what shops and services can remain open. They're also restricting citizens from leaving their homes. Whether it's Asia, Europe, Africa or the United States, there's general agreement on what's essential: Health care workers, law enforcement, utility workers, food production and communications are generally exempt from lockdowns. But some activities reflect a national identity, or the efforts of lobbyists.