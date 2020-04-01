Lubbock now scores C on social distancing grade

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - An updated social distancing scoring system now gives Lubbock County a C in its social distancing techniques.
The data company, Unacast, put together an interactive Social Distancing Scoreboard with the use of cell phone data. The map was put out to the public in part to help people and organizations measure social distancing in their communities.
The score Lubbock County has is still higher than most of the other scores around the South Plains. Many of the surrounding counties are at a D and one county was given an F.
With a C, Unacast says the distant traveled for most people decreased about 40-55 percent. D’s reduced travel by 25-40 percent and an F grade means travel was reduced by less than 25 percent.
Last Wednesday, the South Plains had a total of 29 cases recorded, with 19 in Lubbock and more scattered through Gaines, Hale, Hockley and Terry counties. Now, there are more than 119 confirmed cases with two deaths. Lubbock has the bulk of those cases with 100.
Also since that time, Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope and leaders from other counties have issued various types of stay-at-home orders.
Since the data map launched, Unacast has also started to factor in reduction in visits to non-essential venues. Before that, the company was only looking at distance traveled.
The data released at any point in time also takes a bit of time to be processed. Unacast says it waits for three days before it releases its data and updates its numbers.
The company also says comparing a county’s data from last week may be a bit misleading. That is mostly because of the improved methodology it has put into place. So it may not be worth a lot of stock to compare Lubbock’s B last week with this week’s C.
To get a look at the interactive map, click here.
Related Link: Lubbock County gets a B on social distancing scoreboard
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.