New Mexico Department of Health reports 2 new COVID-19 cases in Curry County

SANTA FE, N.M. (KFDA) - The New Mexico Department of Health has announced two new confirmed COVID-19 cases in Curry County.
These cases are part of 48 additional positive tests reported today.
This makes six confirmed cases in Eastern New Mexico:
- Curry County: 5
- Roosevelt County 1
The Department of Health also reported one additional death in New Mexico related to COVID-19. That case is a female in her 90s from Sandoval County who died Tuesday, March 31. She was hospitalized and had underlying medical conditions.
This makes six deaths in N.M. related to COVID-19.
As of this afternoon, there are 31 people hospitalized in New Mexico for COVID-19.
There are also 26 cases of COVID-19 designated as recovered by the New Mexico Department of Health.
