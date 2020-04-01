South Plains College closes all campus locations

Information provided by South Plains College
LEVELLAND, Texas (KCBD) - In an effort to comply with the recent Shelter in Place Orders in Hockley, Lubbock and Hale Counties, South Plains College has closed all of its campus locations until further notice. The college has made several changes to accommodate the needs of students, faculty and staff.
Currently, all instructional activities have been moved to online formats as SPC is continuing to remotely serve students. Administrative operations and personnel are working from home. However, SPC administrative offices and student services can be contacted through contact information on the website, www.southplainscollege.edu. The website offers a chat feature which is being monitored during operational hours from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
According to South Plains College President Dr. Robin Satterwhite, “Students remain strong during these times. Our goal is to help you be successful during these times of change.”
- Residence Halls will remain open to those students who do not have other safe access to shelter and dining.
- Dining services with takeout meals are available to students who remain in the residence halls.
- The Technology Center will not be available during this “Stay Home, Stay Safe” directive. Residence Hall students will have access to computers and printers within the residence halls.
“SPC staff will continue to work in remote locations to meet the needs of our students and maintain the essential operations of the college,” he said. “Any intermittent requirements will be in compliance with all CDC and Department of Health standards.”
Also, essential operations are being handled on campus by authorized personnel designated to be on campus.
For more information, contact Dane Dewbre, associate dean of marketing and recruitment, at (806) 716-2210.
