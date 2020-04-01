The warm up before the cold front

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - More today. More clouds. More warmth. More wind. More warmth follows tomorrow. Then a cold front blows in. That front figures prominently in my forecast for the weekend.
Following an early morning chill, temperatures will rapidly warm on a gusty southerly wind this afternoon. High clouds will continue to stream overhead through the day.
Temperatures will peak in the mid- and upper 70s. Lubbock's average high for April Fools' Day is 71°. Winds will become sustained in the 20 to 25 mph range with gusts of 35 to 40 mph.
Today is a NO BURN DAY due to the expected wind, warmth, low relative humidity, and dry fuels.
It will be even warmer tomorrow under a mostly sunny sky. Thursdays highs will be in the 80s. Winds will ease just a bit. Afternoon winds will range from about 10 to 20 mph.
A cold front will then drop our temperatures Friday and Saturday.
Friday morning lows will range from the mid-30s to the mid-40s. Out in the brisk breeze it will feel cold. Friday's highs will generally be in the 60s, possibly just the upper 50s in the northwestern KCBD viewing area.
A few showers or thunderstorms may brush the far southeastern corner of the viewing area Friday morning.
A freeze is likely for some of the northwestern viewing area Saturday morning. At this time a freeze is not expected Saturday morning in Lubbock. However, if a freeze is a concern of yours, watch for possible updates.
A slight chance of rain returns Sunday. Based on this morning's data, the chance of measurable rain will be less than 20% over the western viewing area while increasing to more than 30% over the eastern viewing area.
Lubbock’s warm season irrigation restrictions start today. They run through September. Water only during your two assigned days per week. As in years past, those days are based on the last digit of your address. If the last digit is:
- 0, 3, 4, or 9 you can water Monday and Thursday
- 1, 5, or 6 you can water Tuesday and Friday
- 2, 7, or 8 you can water Wednesday and Saturday
On your scheduled days irrigation is allowed from midnight to 10 AM and from 6 PM to midnight.
Irrigate less than 1.5 inches per zone per week.
Year-Round Restrictions:
- Water only when the temperature is above 35°F
- Prevent runoff
- Do not irrigate when it is raining
- Hand watering is allowed any time of day and any day of the week
