Expected to begin at 5 p.m.

WATCH LIVE: City of Lubbock COVID-19 news briefing
COVID-19 update from the City of Lubbock (Source: KCBD NewsChannel 11)
April 1, 2020 at 4:19 PM CDT - Updated April 1 at 5:15 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - City of Lubbock officials are holding a briefing at 5 p.m. Wednesday, to provide an update on COVID-19 news in Lubbock County.

Lubbock health officials have confirmed the third death from COVID-19, with 108 confirmed coronavirus cases in Lubbock County, a significant number related to an outbreak at Whisperwood Nursing Facility.

The City of Lubbock also announced they are investigating a possible case at a local daycare center. The daycare center has not yet been identified.

