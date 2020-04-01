WATCH LIVE: City of Lubbock COVID-19 news briefing

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - City of Lubbock officials are holding a briefing at 5 p.m. Wednesday, to provide an update on COVID-19 news in Lubbock County.
Lubbock health officials have confirmed the third death from COVID-19, with 108 confirmed coronavirus cases in Lubbock County, a significant number related to an outbreak at Whisperwood Nursing Facility.
The City of Lubbock also announced they are investigating a possible case at a local daycare center. The daycare center has not yet been identified.
