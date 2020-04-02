Autism Acceptance: Be Aware, Be Kind

And I think the hardest thing for them is understanding what other people are thinking and relating the way other people would expect them to." So how many people are working as adults with ASD? She says we would be amazed. She explains, “I think people would be truly surprised if they realized how many of the people in their circle at work or at church or in your wider group of friends, actually probably would be somewhere on the spectrum. Lots of them probably aren’t diagnosed. But there are people who struggle with social interaction and they could get a diagnosis of autism and even if they don’t, they still have the same issues.”