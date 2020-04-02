City of Brownfield issues Stay At Home order

3. THAT all persons residing in the City of Brownfield are ordered to STAY AT HOME or at their current place of residence. For purposes of this Order, residence” includes hotels, motels, shared rentals, and similar facilities. To the extent individuals are using shared or outdoor spaces, they must at all times as reasonably as possible maintain social distancing of at least six feet from any other person when they are outside their residence. 4. THAT all public and private gatherings of any number of people occurring outside of a single household are hereby prohibited, except as otherwise provided in this Order. Nothing in this Order prohibits gatherings of members of a single household or living unit (an apartment for use by one family). 5. THAT travel away from a person's regular place of residence should be only for the purpose of obtaining essential goods and services or to the person's place of employment which furnishes essential goods or services. 6. THAT any person who is sick or currently experiencing common COVID-19 symptoms, including fever, cough, or shortness of breath, is hereby ordered to STAY AT HOME until such time that: