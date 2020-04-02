City confirms COVID-19 case transferred to Garrison nursing home

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock has confirmed a case of COVID-19 at the Garrison Geriatric Education and Care Center, 3710 4th Street, believed to be from a recently-transferred patient.
“Though the investigation is in the early stages, right now we believe the COVID-19 case at the Garrison facility is connected to a recently transferred resident and not Garrison,” said officials with the City of Lubbock.
Family members of a patient at the nursing home say they received a call from Garrison on Wednesday just before midnight notifying them that a patient from Whisperwood was transferred to Garrison on March 24.
The city says two of the three COVID-19 fatalities in Lubbock were connected to the Whisperwood at 5502 W. 4th Street.
So far, the city reports that 43 cases of COVID-19 in our area have been related to the exposures at Whisperwood. The city has issued quarantine orders for residents and staff for Whisperwood, Heritage Oaks, Southern Specialty and Lakeside Rehabilitation Center.
It is unclear if the Garrison case would raise the total to 44 or if it is included in the 43 cases already reported.
