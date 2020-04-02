City of Littlefield issues reminder about Texas Stay At Home order

Littlefield appreciates the sacrifice that everyone is making to keep themselves, their families and public at large safe. We remind you that the Governor has issued consequences for failure to comply with any executive order issued during the COVID -19 disaster including a fine not to exceed $1,000, confinement in jail for a term not to exceed 180 days, or both such fine and confinement. Please continue to take these Orders seriously We want to remind everyone to stay safe and continue using good hygiene and caution. By following these State and Federal Guidelines we will slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. Littlefield encourages you to continue to educate yourselves on this developing situation through resources such as: