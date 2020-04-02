City of Littlefield issues reminder about Texas Stay At Home order

LITTLEFIELD, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Littlefield issued a reminder on Thursday, urging citizens to follow Gov. Abbott's Stay At Home order for the State of Texas.
You can see the full text of the release below:
The City of Littlefield, Texas continues to take its obligations to keep citizens informed in these changing times seriously. We want to remind you that Governor Abbott recently updated his Executive Order, and the changes went into effect this morning. His Order requires all Texans to stay home unless they are participating in an essential service or activity. Those activities are outlined by the Department of Homeland Security and can be found at www.tdem.texas.gov . Further information can be found at https://www.cisa.gov/…/guidance-essential-critical-infrastr… . It is important that everybody know, understand and comply with these directives from the Governor.
Restaurants using drive-thru, pickups, or delivery options are still allowed. However, dine-in options are restricted for the period of the Order. The Order allows people to access essential services or engage in essential daily activities, such as going to the grocery store or gas station, providing or obtaining other essential services, visiting parks, hunting or fishing, or engaging in physical activity like jogging or bicycling, so long as the necessary precautions are maintained to reduce the transmission of COVID-19 and to minimize in-person contact with people who are not in the same household.
At this time, Texans cannot use cosmetology salons, barbers, gyms and other non-essential businesses according to the Governor. In accordance with the Guidance from the President and the CDC, people shall not visit nursing homes, state supported living centers, assisted living facilities, or long-term care facilities unless to provide critical assistance as determined through guidance from the Texas Health and Human Services Commission. Although these restrictions are inconvenient, they are necessary for public health considerations.
Littlefield appreciates the sacrifice that everyone is making to keep themselves, their families and public at large safe. We remind you that the Governor has issued consequences for failure to comply with any executive order issued during the COVID -19 disaster including a fine not to exceed $1,000, confinement in jail for a term not to exceed 180 days, or both such fine and confinement. Please continue to take these Orders seriously We want to remind everyone to stay safe and continue using good hygiene and caution. By following these State and Federal Guidelines we will slow the spread of COVID-19 and save lives. Littlefield encourages you to continue to educate yourselves on this developing situation through resources such as:
