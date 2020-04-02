1 Dawson County COVID-19 patient recovers

LAMESA, Texas (KCBD) - One of the four people with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in Dawson County has recovered and is out of quarantine.
That person has been released from all quarantine protocol by the health department.
As of the publishing of this article, Dawson County has confirmed four coronavirus cases.
A report from the South Plains Public Health District shows the first case in Dawson County was confirmed on March 26 in an 85-year-old. How that person was exposed to the virus is unknown at this time.
The next case was confirmed on March 27 in a 68-year-old, who was exposed to the virus through out-of-county travel.
No details have been made public on the third case, but the SPPHD says the investigation has concluded.
The fourth coronavirus case was confirmed on Wednesday in a woman who is over the age of 20.
Details and a timeline of those cases can be found on the SPPHD’s website here.
