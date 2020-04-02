Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

More cases of COVID-19 identified on South Plains, parents warned of possible exposure at daycare, unemployment expected to be in millions

Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief
GF Default - Daybreak Today, Alexa Weather Brief - Oct. 8
By Michael Cantu | April 2, 2020 at 6:09 AM CDT - Updated April 2 at 6:09 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, the City of Lubbock announced eight new COVID-19 cases, which brings Lubbock County’s total to 108.

  • In addition to that, the city also says one other person has died. That person was a resident of Whisperwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
  • The city says 19 other people are hospitalized with the disease, right now.
  • Get the latest here: WATCH: City of Lubbock COVID-19 news briefing

Parents are also being warned of a possible coronavirus case at a Lubbock daycare.

Forty-four University of Texas students who went to Mexico for spring break now have coronavirus.

A new report set to be released later today is expected to show another record number of people filing for unemployment.

For more news, local and national, stick with KCBD on its free app and website; just look in the News section.

As always, be sure to join Sharon Maines, Steve Divine and Michael Cantu along with the rest of the Daybreak Today crew for your top headlines. Download the free KCBD NewsChannel 11 app, like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.