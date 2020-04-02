Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the City of Lubbock announced eight new COVID-19 cases, which brings Lubbock County’s total to 108.
- In addition to that, the city also says one other person has died. That person was a resident of Whisperwood Nursing & Rehabilitation Center.
- The city says 19 other people are hospitalized with the disease, right now.
Parents are also being warned of a possible coronavirus case at a Lubbock daycare.
- The owner of Stepping Stones says a family member broke their quarantine and dropped their child off at the daycare without saying they had the virus.
- Teachers and families are being asked to self-quarantine for 14 days.
Forty-four University of Texas students who went to Mexico for spring break now have coronavirus.
- They were among 70 students who chartered a flight to Cabo San Lucas.
- The rest are under quarantine and awaiting test results.
A new report set to be released later today is expected to show another record number of people filing for unemployment.
- It is estimated 3.5 million Americans filed for unemployment insurance, which would be up from 3.3. million the week before.
- Economist estimate this could hint at more job losses in the coming months.
