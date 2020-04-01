Gusty and warmer Thursday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A warm and breezy weather pattern is in the forecast Thursday across West Texas.
We can expect a few high clouds overnight with occasionally gusty winds out of the southwest at 15 to 20 mph.
Lows end up in the lower to middle 50’s for the city of Lubbock.
40’s are possible north and west of Lubbock overnight.
Skies become mostly sunny with elevated fire dangers Thursday, mainly west of Lubbock.
Highs warm into the middle 80’s Thursday.
West winds average 15 to 25 mph with higher gusts possible Thursday.
A strong cold front brings gusty north winds by daybreak Friday with colder daytime highs in the 60’s Friday.
A few showers are possible late Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
