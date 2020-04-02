﻿I Beat Pete: Travel Trailer Tug

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - We headed out to Gypsy Road RV’s in Slaton for a travel trailer challenge.
Side by side, teams of 6 would pull a Shasta 18FQ 50 yards to the finish line. These things weigh 5,050 pounds.
Please note: this challenge was done in early March before we entered the world of social distancing.
Thanks to Gypsy Road RV’s for having us out.
