KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Scarlet

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Scarlet, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Scarlet is a 3-year-old gray pit who has been at the shelter since February.
She is a sweet girl who would do well with a family that she could play with. She is also spayed and up-to-date on her shots.
Scarlet’s adoption fees for Thursday, April 2, have been waived.
Anyone interested is asked to set up an appointment in advance. And once they arrive at the LAS facility they are asked to stay in their vehicle until an LAS member can assist them.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Lee
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.