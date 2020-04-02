Lamesa officials to prosecute for spread of false Coronavirus rumors

LAMESA, Texas (KCBD) - Officials with Dawson County and the City of Lamesa are cracking down on people who post false information about the coronavirus to social media.
“We’re very worried about scaring the public,” Mayor Josh Stevens said. “The virus is extremely scary or haunting for people and the panic is very real. It’s been our decision to move forward to try to crack down on that, to control as much as we possibly can.”
Stevens said claims about COVID-19 cases directed at people and businesses on social media have caused undue harm.
“We started to enact our plan to prosecute under Texas Penal Code 42.06 for false alarm and report, which would constitute a fine of no more than $1,000 or 180 days in jail,” Stevens said.
Stevens tells KCBD that fact-checking the claims strains resources and time for government and health department staff.
“We don’t want to do this,” Stevens said. “We would hope that the public understands this. This is very real. This is not a joke and we are taking it very seriously. I know that other city staffs, such as Lubbock’s and the surrounding area, are very concerned about all this. False reports or misinformation causes three times the panic the virus can. I think it’s just good that everyone understands that we have to stay calm and we have to work together. We’re going to get through this.”
Officials are also concerned about the lasting impact that false claims can have on the community.
“When something like this happens for people to turn and disparage business or people in those business is completely uncalled for,” Stevens said. “That’s what we are trying to keep down and keep everyone positive throughout all this. I think that when people start to come to the succumb to the fear and the panic of the virus or of what might be, it’s just is extremely detrimental to the public health and safety of everyone.”
The mayor encourages the community to seek out the latest information that officials can share within the law on the Lamesa Coronavirus Update Facebook page or the South Plains Public Health District website.
