LISD Police arrest district employee on charges of injury to a child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock ISD Police have arrested a district employee, suspected of causing injury to a child and injury to a disabled individual, according to LISD officials.
Officers arrested 59-year-old Timothy Dale Jorgensen and booked him into the Lubbock County Detention Center.
Lubbock ISD Police took him into custody while investigating a complaint reported by another Lubbock ISD employee.
The LISD website lists Jorgensen as an employee of Coronado High School.
KCBD NewsChannel 11 is working to gather more details about the alleged crime.
