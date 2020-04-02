Lubbock Banking Community announces $343,000 contribution to support organizations affected by COVID-19

Provided by The Community Foundation of West Texas
LUBBOCK, Texas – In an unprecedented act of generosity, leaders from 20 Lubbock banks have come together to contribute $343,000 to the South Plains COVID-19 Response Fund.
"We knew from the beginning, the collective vision of the bank leaders was to show Lubbock and the entire South Plains area that Lubbock has a strong, vibrant banking community that cares deeply for the people and businesses they serve," Glenn Cochran, CEO of Lubbock Area United Way, said.
The South Plains COVID-19 Response Fund was created in partnership by the Community Foundation of West Texas and Lubbock Area United Way to rapidly deploy resources to community-based organizations tackling the effects of the coronavirus outbreak in the region.
Early contribution numbers from the banking community were reported last week, and since that time additional Lubbock banks have come forward with commitments to support the cause.
"In a time when it's rare for the public to see any sort of unity at the national level, we have a unique opportunity to show our community that we are better and stronger than that," Steve Warren, President of the Community Foundation of West Texas, said. "Our local banks have shown us that it is possible to work together for the common good of our citizens. We truly are all in this together, and we are grateful for the leadership the banking community has shown."
List of Contributing Banks:
AIM Bank
American Bank of Commerce
American Momentum Bank
Centennial Bank
City Bank
FirstBank & Trust
FirstCapital Bank of Texas, N.A.
First State Bank of Shallowater
First United Bank
Happy State Bank
Lone Star State Bank of West Texas
Lubbock National Bank
Peoples Bank
PlainsCapital Bank
Prosperity Bank
Southwest Bank
Vista Bank
Wellington State Bank
Wells Fargo Bank, N.A.
Western Bank
How Individuals Can Donate to the South Plains COVID-19 Relief Fund:
Click here to apply or donate.
Donations will be accepted at the register at any Market Street, United Supermarkets, or Amigos locations in Lubbock, Levelland, Post, Plainview, and Slaton from March 28 through April 10.
Checks should be made payable to The Community Foundation of West Texas with COVID-19 Response Fund on the memo line. Mail to 6102 82nd Street, 8b, Lubbock, Texas 79424.
Gifts to the Response Fund will help South Plains communities respond to both the immediate needs and to the long term needs that will arise from this crisis.
About the Community Foundation of West Texas
The Community Foundation of West Texas is an independent, non-profit, publicly supported, tax-exempt organization whose purpose is to help donors meet the existing and future needs of the area's educational, health, cultural, civic and charitable organizations. The Foundation's mission goes beyond social service and welfare; our donors are improving the overall quality of life in the South Plains area.
About Lubbock Area United Way Since 1946, Lubbock Area United Way has worked to address the root issues of the most significant challenges facing our South Plains communities to create lasting, positive change. The keys to United Way’s success are its long-term partnerships with its Community Partner Agencies and involvement with various local coalitions. More about Lubbock Area United can be learned at www.lubbockareaunitedway.org.