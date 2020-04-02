Lubbock Justice of the Peace gives statement on evictions during COVID-19

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Justice of the Peace for Precinct 1 Jim Hanson has released a statement on the eviction and foreclosures process amid coronavirus pandemic closings.
The statement says on March 13, the Texas Supreme Court issued an order ceasing all hearings “regarding evictions and foreclosures in Justice of the Peace courts.”
Justice Hanson says it’s estimated between 100 and 200 eviction cases are on hold until hearings resume. Originally, it was expected that hearings would resume on April 20, but Justice Hanson says it is likely that date will be extended in the near future.
Private Landlords are told to monitor Justice of the Peace websites for updates when filings will resume.
At this time, Justice Hanson says the only evictions that may be filed "would involve imminent threat, physical harm, and criminal activity. Landlords must contact the proper court where the property is located for details.
Read all the details in a copy of Justice Hanson’s statement below:
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.